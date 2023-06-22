Greece: A”crash test” on ferry ticket prices

Greece ranks 11th among 27 destination countries in terms of the cost of the ferry trip, according to a survey by Vivanoda.

More specifically, the average price per person stands at 59.48 euros for a 100 km journey by ship in Greece. In the first place of the price index is Turkey, with the average price per person for a 100 km journey at 163.39 euros, followed by the United

Kingdom at 105.10 euros, Morocco at 104.42 euros, Malta at 99.71 euros, Iceland at 91.83 euros, Italy at 77.63, Algeria at 75.93 euros, Portugal at 74.32, Spain at 70.48 euros and Slovenia at 63,02 euros.

Comparing ferry ticket fares between countries, traveling between Greece and Turkey has the highest price index in Europe, with the average price for a 100 km ferry trip at 210.86 euros.

Next in the list are travels between Spain and Morocco and between Denmark and Germany. The average price per person for a trip between Spain and Morocco is 129.02 euros and between Denmark and Germany 122.00 euros. Traveling from Norway to Sweden and from Italy to Spain are also among the cheapest in Europe.