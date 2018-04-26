Juncker in Athens: Greece meeting obligations, commitments; successful end of memorandums in sight

Visiting EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sent a clear message on Thursday from Athens that the country will successfully exit the memorandum era in August 2018 - with the conclusion of the third bailout - and that efforts are now all focused on this target.

Speaking after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and with the Greek premier by his side during a joint press conference, Juncker also aligned himself with Athens' position on a crucial aspect of the post-memorandum period, saying that there will be no precautionary credit line for Greece after its exit.

The Tsipras government has repeatedly voiced opposition to such a prospect, saying that a precautionary credit line would essentially entail a fourth memorandum.

In response to a press question, Juncker - considered as among the more pro-Athens leaders in Europe - said he is no proponent of "blind austerity" and expressed satisfaction over the fact that Greece will become a normal member of the Eurozone after the end of the summer. Along those lines, he said a priority is now the rapid conclusion of the fourth review of the current - and last - memorandum.

In response to the all-important prospect of further debt relief for Greece, he said EZ partners must assume their responsibilities, as Greece is meeting its obligations, commitments and promises.

He also expressed satisfaction that the east Mediterranean country has the highest absorption rate for structural funds and EIB loan schemes.