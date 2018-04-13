Mitsotakis promises ND govt will cap personal tax, social security contributions

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled his center-right party's plan for a ceiling on tax and social security contributions imposed on Greek citizens, speaking with foreign correspondents in Athens on Thursday.

Mitsotakis, who heads up the poll-leading New Democracy (ND), said the sum total of tax rates and pension system contributions acts as a significant counter-incentive for declaring income, among others.

Conversely, he avoided pinpointing exactly what the ceiling - or ceilings, depending on annual taxable income - will be, merely noting that the maximum level today - reaching a stratospheric 80 percent - comes without commensurate benefits.

In a carefully worded response to another press question, he said if a future ND government achieves "fiscal space" - by either exceeding the already high 3.5 percent annual primary budget surplus as a percentage of GDP, or by reducing fiscal targets "in agreement with creditors" - then 80 percent of any such surplus will be funneled towards axing taxes and social security contributions.

The remaining 20 percent, he said, would be social spending.

Asked about his party's position on increasingly frosty relations between the West and Russia, Mitsotakis again offered a careful response.

He said Greece enjoys traditionally close relations with Russia, but at the same time is an EU and NATO member.

"... Greece is bound by European Union and NATO decisions," he added.