Total bids reaching 1.755 billion euros were submitted on Wednesday for 625 million euros worth of 13-week T-bills auctioned off by Greece, with the amount finally accepted being 812.5 million euros.

The borrowing costs were significant reduced in relation to similar such auctions, due to high demand and indications that markets consider that economic conditions in the country are improving.

The settlement date is Friday, April 13, 2018