Greek high court OKs US extradition request for ex-bitcoin platform operator

Greece's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved an extradition request by the US Justice Department for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik on charges related to a four-billion-dollar money laundering scheme using Bitcoin platform.

Russia had also requested the extradition of its 38-year-old national, identified as the former operator of the platform BTC-e.

Greece's justice minister must approve of the extradition, which is essentially the last line of defense for Vinnik.

He was arrested last July at a holiday resort in northern Greece and later tried in the city of Thessaloniki.