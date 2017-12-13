Greek high court OKs US extradition request for ex-bitcoin platform operator

Wednesday, 13 December 2017 16:37
UPD:16:38
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΝΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΒΑΝΙΤΙΔΗ

He was arrested last July at a holiday resort in northern Greece and later tried in the city of Thessaloniki.
A- A A+

Greece's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved an extradition request by the US Justice Department for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik on charges related to a four-billion-dollar money laundering scheme using Bitcoin platform.

Russia had also requested the extradition of its 38-year-old national, identified as the former operator of the platform BTC-e.

Greece's justice minister must approve of the extradition, which is essentially the last line of defense for Vinnik.

He was arrested last July at a holiday resort in northern Greece and later tried in the city of Thessaloniki.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών