Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis stayed "on message" on Sunday by reiterating his pledge for tax breaks towards the business sector and a reduction of Greece's indirect labor costs - i.e. excluding wage scales.

Mitsotakis, who emphasizes a pro-reform and pro-business profile for himself and center-right ND, spoke during a party event in western Athens focusing on wage-earners and unemployment in the country.