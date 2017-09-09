China Development Bank MoC with Greece's Public Power Corp.

The head of China Development Bank (CDB), Wang Jining, on Saturday signed a MoC with the president of Greece's state-run power utility, the Public Power Corp. (PPC), Emmanuil Panagiotakis, on the sidelines of an investment conference at a Thessaloniki trade exhibition.

According to the PPC chief, CDB has expressed a direct interest in financing projects in Greece.

China is the honoured country at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair this week.

PPC is a state-run listed utility that still ranks as Greece's dominant electricity producer and provider.

