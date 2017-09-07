Greek unemployment rate eases to 21.1% in June 2017

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Greece for June 2017 fell to 21.2 percent, compared to 23.5 percent in the corresponding month of 2016. The downward revised figure for the previous month, May 2017, was 21.5 percent.

According to Greece's independent statistical authority, EL.STAT, the number of employed people in the country for the specific month reached 3,775,939.

Conversely, the number of unemployed reached 1,017,127, while the number of people classified as "inactive" exceeded 3.2 million.