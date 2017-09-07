Greek unemployment rate eases to 21.1% in June 2017

Thursday, 07 September 2017 13:57
UPD:14:00
INTIME NEWS/ΚΩΤΣΙΑΡΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Greece for June 2017 fell to 21.2 percent, compared to 23.5 percent in the corresponding month of 2016. The downward revised figure for the previous month, May 2017, was 21.5 percent.

According to Greece's independent statistical authority, EL.STAT, the number of employed people in the country for the specific month reached 3,775,939.

Conversely, the number of unemployed reached 1,017,127, while the number of people classified as "inactive" exceeded 3.2 million.

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών