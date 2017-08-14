Massive wildfire front northeast of Athens proper

A serious wildfire front was burning across a large swath of extreme northeast Attica prefecture - north of the greater Athens area - on Monday, burning up forestland, brushland, crops and residences, including illegally built holiday homes that have for decades blighted the specific area.

The wildfire fronts, extending over an unprecedented 25 kilometers, were reported in the Varnavas township, Grammatiko, Kapandriti and several points in between.

Two military camps, two camp sites and a monastery were evacuated overnight. The most significant property damages were in coastal Kalamos and Varnavas, with power outtages reported due to the destruction of power lines and substations.

The specter of summertime wildfires has plagued southern Greece for decades.

