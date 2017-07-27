Opposition leader blasts PM a day after TV appearance

The political thermometer equaled the temperatures in downtown Athens this week, with main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis referring “impudence” and “arrogance” on the part of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a day after the latter appeared on a prime-time newscast for a live interview.

“Mr. Tsipras, as he himself admitted, led the country in 2015 to the edge of the cliff. Allow us to remind him that he was saved due to our (ND) responsible stance,” Mitsotakis said, while charging that what he called Tsipras’ incompetence and opportunism devastated the Greek economy.

Mitsotakis spoke while on tour of northern Greece, and specifically from the port city of Kavala.

“The dreadful chapter of the SYRIZA-AN.EL government must close. Greece needs a political change to finally achieve a big leap into the future,” Mitsotakis said in referring to the leftist-rightist coalition government.