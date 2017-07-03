Greece's welfare, social benefits framework next up for reform, rationalization

By S. Papapetros

Greece's relevant labor and social insurances ministry will begin the task of revamping and rationalizing the entire welfare benefits and bonuses framework in the coming period, given that this wide-ranging reform emanates from the most recently concluded second review of the Greek bailout program.

Monthly benefits awarded to low-income individuals and families will come under the ministry's "microscope", along with the array of disability benefits allocated by the Greek state.

The "template" expected to be used by the Greek side to reform and rationalize the framework is a World Bank report, which was first published by "N" in October 2016.

No less than 25 different bonuses will be re-examined, ones issued and allocated by four ministries and local government entities, such as municipalities.

At least four different bonuses and benefits have already been included this year in calculating the disbursement of a social solidarity payment to pensioners.

The 25 separate welfare and low-income benefits to be re-examined include a housing stipend for eligible college students; a coupon system for vacations by low-income families; the high-profile heating oil subsidy; free mass transit travel for families with three or more underage children; a monthly stipend for families with three or more underage children; a monthly stipend for eligible college students; a marriage bonus awarded by certain pension funds; a bonus for the long-term unemployed; a vacation stipend for pensioners and pensioners with disabilities; all types of disability payments; a stipend for summer camps for eligible children of low-income families; extra funding for mountainous or border regions; extra bonuses for the visually impaired; a lower tax rate for merchant seamen; subsidization of fuel costs in agricultural-related activities and the state funding of labor unions.