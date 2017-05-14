Lagarde-Tsipras meeting in Beijing touched on 'agreed reforms, debt relief measures', IMF spox says

The IMF was quick to issue a statement following a Sunday meeting in Beijing between the Fund's Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, amid the ongoing negotiations over the IMF's involvement in the Greek bailout and its standing demand for specific debt relief measures in order to ensure that the country's debt load is sustainable.

"...They (Lagarde and Tsipras) took the opportunity to discuss progress being made in Greece's economic program. They exchanged views on next steps and the importance of continued implementation of agreed reforms and support from Greece's partners, including appropriate debt relief measures," was the statement released by IMF spokesman Gerry Rice.



Lagarde and Tsipras met on the sidelines of a "Belt and Road" Forum hosted by the Chinese government to promote its international trade and economic strategy.