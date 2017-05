The European Commission on Thursday also pointed to the continuing delay in concluding the second review of the Greek program (third bailout) in revising its growth forecast for Greece in 2017, citing a 2.1 percent figure, down 0.6 percentage points from its previous forecast of 2.7 percent.

The previous forecast by the Commission came in late 2016. Brussels also referred to a moderate economic recovery in the country, rather than something more positive, primarily due to the delay.