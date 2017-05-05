Berlin denies Handelsblatt report over looming package for Greek debt relief

Germany's finance ministry on Friday curtly denied a previous day's press report claiming that Greece's institutional creditors are readying a debt relief package to the bailout-dependent country.

"No debt relief is being prepared," was the statement by the German ministry in response to the Handesblatt report.

The mass circulation German financial daily had attributed its report on sources within the ministry who claimed to have seen a relevant document.

Nevertheless, the ministry on Friday stressed that "implementation of reforms that Greece has agreed to, in exchange for assistance, will help in ensuring the sustainability of the Greek debt ... As far as the measures for the debt, we reached a clear agreement at the May 2016 Eurogroup. Based on this agreement, only after the full implementation of the adjustment program will there be a review on whether measures for the debt are necessary."

The statement came as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated to his Cabinet on Thursday that "without a solution to the debt, there are no measures."

The IMF is also adamant over the need for debt relief measures to ensure that Greece's debt is rendered sustainable.