Reports: Negotiations between creditors, Athens may extend into next week

The possibility of creditors' representatives remaining in Athens beyond May 1 -- which is a quasi-holiday in Greece -- appeared on Wednesday, given that no face-to-face meetings occurred during the same day between the former and members of the Greek negotiating team.

Additionally, nothing was officially announced in terms of the itinerary for Thursday.

Wednesday's lack of meetings between the two sides was attributed to the heavy workload assigned to technical staff in composing and examining the texts of four drafts memorandums covering various aspects of the latest agreement and with different texts related to European creditors and another to the IMF. The agreement, nevertheless, remains elusive.

However, on Thursday interest in the "Greek program" momentarily shifts to the European Parliament, where Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem will brief MEPs over the latest developments in negotiations between institutional creditors and the Greek side.

The initial plan called for a completion of negotiations before May 1, although the four draft memorandums bump negotiations into next week.

Negotiations must be concluded next week in order for the agreements to be tabled and ratified by Greece's Parliament, followed by relevant ministerial decisions that will accompany the new legislation.