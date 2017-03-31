Dep. education minister asked about possible new austerity measures: I 'disagree with everything'

A controversial deputy education minister, who hails from the small rightist-populist party that serves as the junior coalition partner, on Friday said he "disagrees with everything", when asked about new austerity measures being negotiated with creditors.

Costas Zouraris, an outspoken academic who is no stranger to television studios, appeared on a morning current affairs program amid widespread speculation over what exactly the Tsipras government will agree to, and moreover, whether measures will be ratified by a slim majority of MPs that backs the government.

"I disagree with everything because the country is under occupation; it's a debt colony," he said, adding, however: "Possibly countervailing measures could ameliorate the subjugation..."

Asked if he'll vote on any new austerity measures brought to Parliament, he said: "I'll see what I will do... "