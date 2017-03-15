NPLs, liquidity and still imposed capital controls dominate meeting between ND leader, banks' reps

In a meeting held at the party’s headquarters, Mitsotakis emphasized that the key consolidating trust in the Greek banking system is to restore confidence in the overall Greek economy.
Increased liquidity for Greece’s still “asphyxiated” credit sector and the “Olympus-sized” mountain of non-performing loans (NPLs) dominated talks on Wednesday between main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the presidium of the Hellenic Banks Association (HBA).

On their part, HBA officials reiterated a need to lift capital controls in the country, along with reducing NPLs and restoring liquidity. 

