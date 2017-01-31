ND retains double-digit lead in latest poll; 2 to 1 margin in favor of euro over nat'l currency

A latest opinion poll surveying the Greek political scene, released on Tuesday evening, again shows a double-digit lead for the main opposition New Democracy (ND) party over ruling SYRIZA, although with less of a difference than previous polls by other firms.

Specifically, center-right ND is given 25.8 percent of respondents' preferences to leftist SYRIZA's 15.6 percent.

The opinion poll, conducted by the Metron Analysis firm, was commissioned and announced by a local Athens television station (Ant1) during its evening newscast.

A projection of the general vote, nevertheless, gives ND 36.9 percent to SYRIZA's 22.3 percent.

In terms of respondents' preferences for other parties, 5.6 percent picked Golden Dawn (Chryssi Dawn); 5 percent chose the Communist Party (KKE), and 4.9 percent opted for a PASOK-led political grouping. No other party was given above 3 percent of respondents' preferences (excluding the projected vote), which in a general election is the threshold for entering Parliament. The total for undecided respondents, those who said they wouldn't vote or would cast a blank ballot was exactly 30 percent.

Asked the standard question of who's better suited for prime minister, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was favored by 21 percent of respondents, to current Premier Alexis Tsipras' 12 percent, with "neither" coming in first with 46 percent.

Amid resurgent speculation over "Grexit", as yet another round of negotiations with creditors hits a snag, 64 percent of respondents favored keeping the euro and membership in the eurozone; 31 percent preferred a national currency.

Finally, 81 percent of respondents in the survey said the leftist-rightist government's performance so far is "more-or-less negative", with 17 percent answering "more-or-less positive".