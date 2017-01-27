ND again aims scathing criticism at govt after Eurogroup impasse

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party ramped up its criticism of the ruling SYRIZA government and again called for snap elections, hours after an indecisive Eurogroup meeting on Thursday that essentially left Athens with few options left vis-a-vis creditors' latest demands.

«As long as this government of lies, ineptitude and taxes remains, the more the bill of austerity measures increases for the Greek people," was the statement issued by ND.

The reaction came after the leftist-rightist government coalition claimed that ND was taking the side of the IMF and its "extremist positions", as it charged.

ND, who is leading in all mainstream opinion polls over the recent period, shot back that the Tsipras government has «led Greece to isolation from the rest of Europe, destroyed the economy and society with (higher) taxes…»

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras’ office has repeatedly charged that ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments of being "ready" is essentially an offer of credentials of «subjugation towards creditors.»