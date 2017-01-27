Daimler Benz subsidiary reportedly in talks for purchase of Athens firm's taxi app

Daimler Benz's subsidiary MyTaxi is reportedly close to a deal to purchase the Athens-based company Taxibeat, the developer of an application for customers wanting to hire a cab.

"N" contacted both companies this week, although neither confirmed or denied reports in the local press of a pending purchase.

Taxibeat was established in 2011 and offers its taxi-hailing service in Athens via an App to some 7,000 cab drivers.

According to recent figures presented by the company, Taxibeat is a market leader for the greater Athens area and Lima, Peru, where it debuted two years ago. It has also expanded to another two Peruvian districts, Cusco and Arequipa.

Its Peruvian figures include 15,000 drivers and 800,000 users.