Police officer guarding PASOK HQ injured by gunfire

One police officer was injured by gunfire outside the main offices of the PASOK political party in central Athens on Tuesday morning, after a lone gunman opened fire at a group of riot squad police guarding the site.

The attack took place at 6.20 a.m. (04.20 GMT).

The policeman was wounded in the leg and taken to a military hospital.

Three spent shell casings from a handgun were found a short distance from the attack.

PASOK's offices has repeatedly come under attack over previous years by the more violent strains of so-called "anti-state" guerrillas and self-styled anarchists, with a permanent police guard stationed outside the nondescript building on Charilaou Trikoupi street.