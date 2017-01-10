Police officer guarding PASOK HQ injured by gunfire

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 09:13
UPD:09:14
Eurokinissi/ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ
A- A A+

One police officer was injured by gunfire outside the main offices of the PASOK political party in central Athens on Tuesday morning, after a lone gunman opened fire at a group of riot squad police guarding the site.

The attack took place at 6.20 a.m. (04.20 GMT).
 
The policeman was wounded in the leg and taken to a military hospital.
 
Three spent shell casings from a handgun were found a short distance from the attack.
 
PASOK's offices has repeatedly come under attack over previous years by the more violent strains of so-called "anti-state" guerrillas and self-styled anarchists, with a permanent police guard stationed outside the nondescript building on Charilaou Trikoupi street.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών