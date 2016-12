By Stelios Papapetros

A monthly benefit allocated to Greece's low-income pensioners will be cut by 50 percent in 2017, as per a memorandum obligation signed by the current government, a development that comes in the wake of a one-off "holiday benefit" unveiled this month for some 1.6 million pensioners.

The reduction, ahead of a pending elimination of the bonus, known as "EKAS" in its Greek-language acronym, is currently allocated to some 260,000 pensioners in the country.