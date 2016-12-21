Greek unemployment up 3 straight months in autumn 2016

The number of registered unemployed increased for the third straight month, according to the relevant Manpower Employment Organization (OAED), which measures joblessness in the country and dolls out unemployment benefits.

Specifically, a little more than 78,000 more people were added to the unemployed rolls in November 2016, meaning that the total of registered jobless in the crisis-battered country reaching 1.06 million euros.

Beginning in the autumn of 2016, after the end of the summer holiday season, which usually sees unemployment as easing, OAED recorded 31,686 more jobless people in November 2016 from the corresponding month in 2015. 

