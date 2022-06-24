It is up to Turkey to de-escalate the tension, PM Mitsotakis says

Friday, 24 June 2022 11:16
UPD:11:16
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to Turkey's actions and an escalation of its aggressive rhetoric towards Greece during the European Council meeting on Thursday.

According to government sources, the prime minister also referred to the statements made earlier by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay from the occupied territories in the north of Cyprus.

Mitsotakis reiterated that it is up to Turkey to de-escalate the tension.

In addition, he welcomed his counterparts' support and the reference to the issue in the European Council Conclusions.

Source: ANA-MPA

 


