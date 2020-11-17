Covid-19 outbreak: Number of intubated patients continues to rise, now at 443

Greek public health authorities on Tuesday announced another 63 related coronavirus deaths, and just as ominously, the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs posted another record, with 443 patients intubated.

Confirmed single-day new cases reached 2,422, remaining mostly at the same level that have been reported for nearly a month now, and without showing a tangible reduction more than a week after a three-week lockdown began in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached nearly 79,000.

The average age of coronavirus-stricken patients being traeted in ICUs is 65, while 81.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Conversely, 392 patients once intubated have fully recovered.

The overall death toll in Greece since the pandemic began reached 1,228. The average age of the victims is 80, with 97.2 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.