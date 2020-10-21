Mohegan Entertainment CEO: Resort casino ready within 36 months after all licensing completed

Mohegan Entertainment's CEO promised profits not only for his Connecticut-based company, but for the Greek state both in the short and long-term, as the gaming operator's "Inspire Athens" project is the preferred bidder for an integrate resort casino (IRC) concession at the Helleniko site.

Speaking at the Prodexpo conference, Mario Kontomerkos said the investment will lead to 7,000 job spots, and partnerships with numerous local companies, with banks, construction companies and law firms to benefit even before even a first shovel of dirt is toiled.

A Monegan-Gek Terna consortium won an international tender for the IRC concession at the coastal Athens site that's billed as Europe's biggest property development project at present.

Finally, he said the company is ready to open its doors within 36 months after all licenses are granted.