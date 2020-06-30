Audio expert reportedly confirms that taped Mionis-Pappas conversation is authentic

An audio forensic expert on Tuesday reportedly conveyed a report to a special parliamentary committee of inquest ruling that a potentially incriminating tape recording of a conversation between SYRIZA former minister of state Nikos Pappas and Israeli-Greek businessman Sabby Mionis is authentic and unadulterated.

Mionis provided the audio recording to the committee, while it was immediately leaked to local media.

The businessman claims that Pappas advised him to pay the legal costs of an Athens publisher with which he was at odds, while also the latter is also heard calling for damaging information to be provided against current PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis' spouse, Mareva.

The tape also includes remarks by the leftist ex-minister and current MP purportedly alluding to former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papaggelopoulos.

Papaggelopoulos himself is the object of the preliminary parliamentary committee's probe, and specifically on whether he engineered and operated a judicial conspiracy during the years he was a top minister in Alexis Tsipras' government.