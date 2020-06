Γαλλία: H Αν Ινταλγκό προηγείται στο Παρίσι στις δημοτικές εκλογές

Current Mayor of Paris and candidate in the forthcoming 2020 mayoral elections for the Socialist Party (PS) Anne Hidalgo (C) and her husband Jean Marc Germain (R) queue up before casting her vote at the polling station, during the second round of the mayoral elections in Paris, France, 28 June 2020. The second round of municipal elections was to be held on 22 March 2020 but was delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic causing the Covid-19 disease.