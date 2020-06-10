Gentiloni: Markets' vote of confidence an answer to concerns over high debts by Italy, Greece

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 22:18
UPD:22:29
REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI
A- A A+

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni offered his "vote of confidence" to the Greek economy on Wednesday, speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, which is being held online this week after being postponed two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Italian commissioner, and in response to a press question on concerns about high debt ratios fielded by some Eurozone members, such as Italy and Greece, the latest reactions by markets shows confidence over the sustainability of the their debt.

He also reminded of the ECB's decision include Greek bonds in its QE program.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών