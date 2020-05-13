40-year Alimos marina concession awarded to Aktor Concessions

A concession contract was signed this week between the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Greece's privatization agency, and Aktor Concessions S.A.  for the 40-year lease to the Alimos marina in coastal southeast Athens, part of the so-called "Athenian Riviera".

The contract is worth 57.5 million euros, while foreseen investments, improvements and other provisions raise the value of the deal to 177 million euros. A lump sum payment will is foreseen with the commencement of the concession, along with an annual lease remuneration and a percentage of the gross revenues for the state.

 The development marks the first privatization of a state-owned, and often managed, marina.

Additionally, the preferred investor was selected via an e-auction.

The marina is one of the largest in the eastern Mediterranean, with its on-land surface covering 210,000 square meters. The facility today offers up to 1,100 docking slots for vessels of all sizes.

