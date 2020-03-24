Covid-19: Curfew on movement outdoors mostly adhered to in Greece; 766 fines issued

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
UPD:20:37
A relevant civil protection deputy minister said 1.3 SMS messages had been received by a platform to issue approval to people wishing to move in public around Greece for specific reasons, amid a "lockdown" in place to reduce exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conversely, 766 fines were issued to people violating the curfew.  

On a more positive note, opening hours for grocery stores were rolled back, while they will again close on Sundays, a sign that hoarding and "panic buying" is not commonplace and that the internal supply chain is sufficiently operating.

