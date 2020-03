The latest reports from Greece on Monday morning referred to a 17th fatality related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the same day as a "lockdown" is being enforced to restrict non-essential public movement.

The same, unconfirmed reports, referred merely to a 78-year-old patient being treated at an Athens-area hospital.

Earlier, a 67-year-old man being treated in an ICU for a serious Covid-19-infection died at a hospital outside the western port city of Patras.