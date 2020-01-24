Mitsotakis, Greek FM inform Turkish govt that search & rescue units at their disposal, hours after major quake

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday evening extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people over a devastating 6.8 on the Richter scale earthquake that struck eastern Anatolia hours earlier, with the epicenter near the city of Elazig.

My wholehearted sympathy to President @RTErdogan and the Turkish people following the devastating earthquake that has hit Turkey. Our search and rescue teams stand ready to assist. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) 24 Ιανουαρίου 2020

Taking to Twitter, Mitsotakis also said that Greece's search and rescue teams are ready to help, something also echoed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Dendias spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone after the quake, conveying Athens' solidarity and support.