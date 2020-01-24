Mitsotakis, Greek FM inform Turkish govt that search & rescue units at their disposal, hours after major quake

Friday, 24 January 2020
UPD:23:16
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday evening extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people over a devastating 6.8 on the Richter scale earthquake that struck eastern Anatolia hours earlier, with the epicenter near the city of Elazig.

Taking to Twitter, Mitsotakis also said that Greece's search and rescue teams are ready to help, something also echoed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Dendias spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone after the quake, conveying Athens' solidarity and support.

