Mitsotakis to FT: 3% GDP growth forecast for 2020, 'we're in process of breaking out of a vicious cycle'

Financial Times posted an extensive feature on the recovering but still fragile Greek economy, as well as on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, coinciding with the latter's official visit to the United States, entitled "Greek economy: will reality collide with fresh optimism in Athens?"

The well-known London-based financial newspaper notes, in its sub-head that "..the new government has set confident growth targets, but they rely on high levels of foreign investment," while ticking off a laundry list of projects and challenges faced by the months-old pro-reform and pro-business government.

In accentuating the positive, the center-right Mitsotakis said the country has exited the decade-long crisis and is now dominating markets' interest, with the next step being the attraction of much-needed foreign direct investments to the country.

"I think we are in the process of breaking out of a vicious cycle, and sort of putting Greece into a virtuous cycle,” was the quote promoted by FT, along with Mitsotakis' forecast of GDP growth in 2020 exceeding 3 percent.

The entire article is found here:

https://www.ft.com/content/3ec23fe6-30b2-11ea-9703-eea0cae3f0de