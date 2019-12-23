Athens signs agreement for upgrade of Mirage 2000/5 fleet of fighter planes

Athens and a trio of French companies on Monday signed a framework for the upgrade of the Hellenic Air Force's fleet of Mirage 2000/5 warplanes.

The development comes after a relevant defense ministry bill on armaments was ratified last week.

The agreement was signed by the ministry-affiliated general directorate for defense investments and armaments and the companies Dassault Aviation, Thales DMS France and Safran Aircraft Engines.

At the same time, the head of the specific general directorate, retired air force lieutenant general Theodoros Lagios, this week headed to Israel for an official visit.

Lagios met with his counterpart of the Israeli defense ministry's international cooperation directorate, retired brigadier general Yair Kula, toured IAI facilities.