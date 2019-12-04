26W T-bll auction by Greek state nets 812.5 mln€, with negative yield of 0.02%

By N. Stasinou

The Greek state on Wednesday drained 812.5 million euros in a 26-week T-bill auction, with the uniform yield again negative, -0.02 percent, even lower than 0.00 percent in a similar auction on Oct. 30, 2019.

The issue was judged as particularly successful for the Greek side, amid a period when interest in negative intererst-bearing sovereign bonds is ebbing.

Greece's Pubic Debt Management Company initially announced an auction for 625 million euros, with total bids reached being 1.320 billion euros. The coverage ration was 2.11, down from 2.88 last month.

The settlement date is Dec. 6, 2019.