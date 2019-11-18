Primary budget surplus at 5.75 bln€ for 10-mo period; gov't eyes 'bonus' to migrant-hit isles, elimination of 'crisis taxes'

The government on Monday announced the latest figures for execution of the 2019 budget, with a relevant deputy finance minister saying the primary budget surplus for the first 10 months of the year stood at 5.75 billion euros, significantly exceeding the 3.44-billion-euro goal for the specific period.

According to deputy minister Theodoros Skylakakis, revenues in October 2019, for instance, exceeded the goal by 71 million euros.

Meanwhile, in a related development, press reports the same day said the center-right Mitsotakis government was considering a "Yuletide" bonus from the excess primary surplus budget, similar to what the previous leftist SYRIZA doled out for three successive years - which, at the time, was viewed with skepticism and even derision by then main opposition New Democracy party.

Based on initial, an excess figure of 400 million euros has been forecast.

The same press reports in Athens have the government eyeing a portion of the surplus excess towards a handful of eastern Aegean islands particularly hard hit by the migrant crisis.

The months-old Mitsotakis has pledged to eliminate all "extraordinary" taxes imposed during the crisis years in Greece until 2023.

Given the commitment, speculation is rife that some 350 million euros will offset a commensurate portion in the so-called "solidarity tax" - imposed in a progressive manner on taxpayers reporting 20,000 euros or more annually - or possibly an end to lump sum - between 500 and 650 euros - paid by each self-employed professional in the country, regardless of annual income.