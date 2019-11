Two Hellenic Air Force F-16s accompanied a USAF B-52 bomber as it flew through the Athens and Nicosia FIRs towards Syria, according to information by Greece's air force general staff.

No date or time was reported.

The iconic US bomber reportedly took off from Britain.

The two US-made Greek warplanes took off from the Souda airbase to accompany the US bomber while it was headed east, subsequently returning to their base.