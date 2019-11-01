Royal Air Maroc, Athens International Airport mark successful Athens-Casablanca route, inaugurated this year

Friday, 01 November 2019 23:24
UPD:23:28
A- A A+

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and the Athens International Airport (AIA) Eleftherios Venizelos celebrated this year's inauguration of an Athens to Casablanca route, which began in April with two flights per week, during an event in the Greek capital.

The new route, connecting Athens to Casablanca as well as Marrakesh, recorded a total of more than 50,000 passengers from January to September 2019.

Moreover, according to AIA figures, visitors from Morocco to Greece increased by 300 percent over the Jan-Aug 2019 period, compared to the same period in 2018.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών