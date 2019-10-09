Study shows 20-percent hike in Greece's tourism sector over 2016-18 period

The latest study by the Greek Tourism Confederation's (SETE) research arm, INSETE, on Wednesday revealed an increase in the number of arrivals in the country by roughly 20 percent over recent years.

The study, focusing on the 2016-18 period, showed a continued increase witnessed since 2021, with the rate of increase at 9.7 percent in 2018, compared to 10.8 percent in 2017.

Top destinations in Greece are central Macedonia (due to Halkidiki prefecture), the southern Aegean islands, the greater Athens area, Crete and the Ionian islands.

In terms of overnight stays, a 19.2-percent increase was recorded over 2016-2018, standing at 227 million overnight stays, a new record. Of those nearly 84 percent came in the second and third quarter of the year, the peak holiday period being June through August.

In terms of travel and tourism revenues, the three-year period witnessed an increase of 22.8 percent, or from 12.7 billion euros in 2016 to 15.7 billion in 2018.