US Sec't of Commerce Ross in Athens: Reduce taxes, 'red tape' and investments will flow

By V. Kostoulas

vkost@naftemporiki.gr

Visiting US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, a noted American investor before assuming a Trump administration Cabinet post, appeared guardedly optimistic on Thursday over investment prospects in Greece, speaking immediately after his meeting with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and before a tour of the Acropolis Museum.

Ross told a group of reporters that if the current Greek government cuts taxes - as per a standing campaign pledge - and at the same time continues to meet primary budget surplus targets while reducing red tape, then would-be foreign investors will be attracted.

He added that Greece is still an over-regulated economy, something that delays business decisions, and by extension, inhibits investment. At the same time, he said the current center-right Greek government appears determined to act.

Ross also referred to the upcoming Sept. 25 visit to New York City by Mitsotakis, with meetings scheduled with US investors and entrepreneurs potentially interested in privatizations in Greece, and in the sectors of hi-tech, natural resources, aerospace and defense.

The US secretary also appeared well-brief on current business developments in Greece, referring directly to an integrated casino license for the Helleniko site in coastal southeast Athens, expressing praise for the prompt elimination of obstacles over the past two months to finally hold an international tender. The most recently revised deadline for the latter is Oct. 4, 2019.