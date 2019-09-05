3 Greek construction companies in Deloitte's 'Top 100' globally for 2018

Three Greece-based construction companies are included in this year's global "Top 100", compiled and listed in the annual Deloitte Global Powers of Construction (GPoC) report, namely, Ellaktor, Mytilineos Holdings and GEK Terna, all ATHEX-listed companies.

Ellaktor reported a turnover of 2.1 billion USD in 2018, up by 4 percent from 2017. Capitalization was down by 27 percent, yoy, or 246 million USD in absolute terms.

Mytilineos reported a turnover of 1.8 billion USD, up by 5 percent from 2017, and capitalization down by 24 percent. Finally, GEK Terna reported turnover of 1.6 billion USD in 2018, up by 24 percent from 2017. Capitalization stood at 540 million USD, up by 5 percent, yoy.