NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo greeted at US consulate by Amb. Geoffrey Pyatt

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family received a VIP welcome on Monday at the US consulate in Athens, with the US ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, personally greeting the Milwaukee Bucks star and his family, a meeting he later posted on his official Twitter account.

"...Honored to welcome @NBA #MVP @Giannis_An34 & his great family to @USEmbConAthens with our top quality staff. I am a huge admirer both of how he has enhanced the people to people connections between the #US & his beloved #Greece and of his amazing skills on the basketball court..." was Pyatt's widely-read Tweet.