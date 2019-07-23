Athens calls for release of British-flagged tanker seized by Iranian forces

The Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday evening issued a statement calling for the release of the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by Iranian forces on Friday as it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz,

"As a seafaring country, Greece attaches great importance to ensuring freedom of navigation everywhere in the world. Actions against the freedom of navigation, as enshrined in international law, cannot but be condemned ...The immediate release of the crew and the unimpeded continuation of 'STENA IMPERO’s' journey is expected, as a demonstration of respect for the provisions of international law."