New Greek Orthodox Archbishop for Australia unanimously elected

A current Ecumenical Patriarchate bishop, Cretan-born Makarios Griniezakis, has been unanimously elected as the new Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia, during the first day of a three-day session of the Patriarchate's Holy Synod sessions in Istanbul, where the ancient Church's seat is located.

Makarios will succeed Archbishop Stylianos, who passed away in late March 25.

Australia hosts a major and vibrant Greek Orthodox expatriate community.

Earlier, the Holy Synod accepted the resignation of 91-year-old Archbishop of America Demetrios.