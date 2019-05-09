New Greek Orthodox Archbishop for Australia unanimously elected

Thursday, 09 May 2019 18:21
UPD:18:22
A- A A+

A current Ecumenical Patriarchate bishop, Cretan-born Makarios Griniezakis, has been unanimously elected as the new Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia, during the first day of a three-day session of the Patriarchate's Holy Synod sessions in Istanbul, where the ancient Church's seat is located.

Makarios will succeed Archbishop Stylianos, who passed away in late March 25.

Australia hosts a major and vibrant Greek Orthodox expatriate community.

Earlier, the Holy Synod accepted the resignation of 91-year-old Archbishop of America Demetrios.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών