Five suitors in next phase of IGB pipeline tender

Five consortia have been approved for the next phase of an international tender to build the Greece - Bulgaria (IGB) gas inter-connector pipeline between the Greek and Bulgarian natural gas grids, a project worth 145 million euros.

According to the ICGB consortium, more than 10 Bulgarian and foreign companies and consortium had expressed an interest in the project, during the first phase of the tender.

Greece-based Avax and a Bulgarian-Italian consortium, DZZD, have tabled binding bids, while yet another Greek company, Aktor, is part of another consortium.

The five corporate schemes qualifying for the next phase are:

- DZZD «IGB-2018»

- MAX STREICHER - TΕΡΝΑ/ICGB

- Spiecapag Trace IGB 2018

- AVAX S.A

- CPP-Aktor