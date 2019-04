A light earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12.30 (10.30 GMT) on Thursday morning southwest of the Ionian island of Zakynthos.

The latest tremor comes after continued seismic activity in the specific sea region, as at least three quakes between 3.9 and 3.8 were recorded the previous day.

According to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens the earthquake was pinpointed at 27 kilometers SW of Zakynthos, and at a depth of 7.7 kilometers.