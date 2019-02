Flu-related deaths in Greece have reached 74 over the current winter season, with the H1N1 strain cited as the cause.

According to a weekly bulletin released by the country's disease control center (KEELPO), 18 flu-related deaths were recorded between Feb. 11 and Feb. 17, while new cases being treated at ICU over the same period reached 27.

Sixty-four of the deaths occurred in hospital ICUs, 10 victims were not hospitalized.