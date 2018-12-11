First day of NASDAQ trading for Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares debuted on Monday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market board for trading.

Navios Maritime (NASDAQ: NMCI) CEO and President Angeliki Frangou, along with members Navios Containers executives, rang the closing bell of trading.

“Roughly a year ago, we made a commitment to our investors, that we would find a forum for the trading of NMCI shares in the United States. We are excited over the fact that Nasdaq is this forum, and where we’ve been given the opportunity to celebrate the next chapter in our growth, ringing the closing bell for the first day of trading of our company’s share”.