Bureau Veritas' 29th marine technical committee meeting in Piraeus last month

Monday, 03 December 2018 21:29
Bureau Veritas organized the 29th marine technical committee meeting of last month at the Yacht Club of Greece, which was hosted George Andreadis, Veritas' marine chief executive, and chaired by vice-chairman Antonis Faraklas, the managing director of Chartworld Shipping Corp.

More than 30 committee members, primarily technical directors of Greek shipping firms, were in attendance, joined by senior members of the Bureau Veritas' office in Greece and representatives from the international certification agency's Paris head office.

Two new members were introduced, namely, Panagiotis Vassiliou, the technical manager of LMZ Shipping S.A. and Haralambros Monokroussos, technical manager of Maran Dry Management Inc.

Additionally, Lambros Chahalis was appointed as an honorary member. The latter was Bureau Veritas’ VP and the regional chief executive for the Hellenic and Black Sea Regions before his retirement.

